Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Education

Education in Switzerland

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Education in Switzerland
Listening: Education in Switzerland
This content was published on
1 minute

The Swiss education system is known for its eleven mandatory school years and its globally unique dual education system. After primary school, students are placed into different educational pathways based on their abilities. Whether vocational training or high school (Gymnasium) – both options can lead to a university. Discover here how the Swiss school system works, from elementary school to higher education institutions, and why it is considered one of the best in the world.

Overview of the Swiss education system
Primary and secondary schools
Vocational education and apprenticeships
Universities and higher education
Inclusive education
Studying or doing an apprenticeship in Switzerland
FAQ: Moving to Switzerland for educational purposes
Special features of the Swiss education system

Overview of the Swiss education system

Primary and secondary schools

Primary school class 1c pictured during a double science and reading lesson at the schoolhouse Vinci, Public School Suhr, Canton of Aargau, Switzerland, on June 25, 2018. The Public School Suhr consists of kindergartens, primary schools and senior classes. (KEYSTONE/Christian Beutler)

More

Inclusive schools: beneficial for all?

This content was published on Inclusive schools, where children with disabilities are enrolled in regular schools, have been an issue of debate in Switzerland for several years.

Read more: Inclusive schools: beneficial for all?

Vocational education and apprenticeships

Universities and higher education

More

Admission to Swiss universities

Switzerland’s excellent universities, technology institutes and research centres mean that the country’s education system is among the world’s best.

Read more: Admission to Swiss universities

Inclusive education

Primary school class 1c pictured during a double science and reading lesson at the schoolhouse Vinci, Public School Suhr, Canton of Aargau, Switzerland, on June 25, 2018. The Public School Suhr consists of kindergartens, primary schools and senior classes. (KEYSTONE/Christian Beutler)

More

Inclusive schools: beneficial for all?

This content was published on Inclusive schools, where children with disabilities are enrolled in regular schools, have been an issue of debate in Switzerland for several years.

Read more: Inclusive schools: beneficial for all?

Studying or doing an apprenticeship in Switzerland

Fungai Mettler

More

You have your Swiss degree – now what?

This content was published on How do foreign graduates from Swiss universities find jobs? Fungai Mettler from Zimbabwe gives tips on attracting employers’ attention.

Read more: You have your Swiss degree – now what?

FAQ: Moving to Switzerland for educational purposes

rows of dictionaries

More

Is Switzerland getting badder at English?

This content was published on A global proficiency ranking claims that Switzerland is increasingly losing ground. But pinning down precise national scores is far from easy.

Read more: Is Switzerland getting badder at English?

Special features of the Swiss education system

Snowboarders sur télésiège

More

Swiss schools stand by their ski camps

This content was published on Despite some recent pushback, Swiss schools appear set to continue the tradition of ski camps for as long as there is enough snow.

Read more: Swiss schools stand by their ski camps

Coming soon Lost Cells A podcast uncovering the human stories behind private stem cell banking's promises and failures. Get notified

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
58 Likes
108 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR