ETH Zurich named best university in continental Europe
The Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich remains the best university in continental Europe, according to the 2025 Times Higher Education rankings published on Thursday.
Switzerland is showing consistency, the Times Higher Education said in a statement. As in previous years, the ETH Zurich is in 11th place overall in the ranking for 2025.
In contrast, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) dropped three places. The University of Lausanne, on the other hand, achieved its best result yet, at 125th place.
Oxford once again in first place
The top ten universities in the rankings are made up of British and American universities. For the tenth time in a row, the magazine named the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom the best university in the world.
As in the previous year, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States followed in second place. Harvard University, also in the US, had to cede third place to Princeton University (US) and the University of Cambridge (UK), and is now in fifth place.
Asian universities are catching up
Although Western universities occupy the top positions, Times Higher Education reports that universities in East Asia, led by China, are catching up. ETH Zurich is followed by Tsinghua University and Peking University in China.
“This clear trend is likely to continue, as research funding and international talent acquisition continue to be hampered in the West,” Phil Baty, head of global affairs at Times Higher Education, said in the statement.
The analysis is based on a total of 18 indicators that take into account teaching, research, knowledge transfer and the international orientation of institutions. In total, the specialist magazine lists almost 2,200 universities in its international rankings.
