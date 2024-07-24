Surge in PhDs in Switzerland driven by international students

A researcher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology (Eawag) in Dübendorf, near Zurich. Keystone/Gaetan Bally

According to a report from Swiss universities in the French-part of the country, the number of PhD students in Switzerland is steadily increasing. Their numbers have doubled over the past 30 years, largely due to the influx of international students.

A PhD, or doctorate, is the degree awarded for academic research, usually achieved by completing a doctoral thesis.

Last year, Swiss universities had 21,200 PhD students in fields like physics, computer science, gender studies, law, and art history –twice as many as 30 years ago, according to an annual report from the Conference of Western Swiss Universities (CUSO).

This increase in the number of PhD students is entirely due to the recruitment of international students. Denis Billotte, General Secretary of CUSO, points out that the proportion of foreign PhD students varies widely across different fields. Mechanical engineering (around 80%) and natural sciences (over 70%) are among the most affected areas.

Broader research opportunities

Switzerland appeals to these students because of its high-quality education, excellent salary and working conditions, and central location in Europe.

“For someone coming to do a PhD in Switzerland, such as from China or India, there’s an appeal in connecting with the European system and funding, as well as joining research networks,” Billotte told Swiss public radio RTS on Tuesday.

The number of Swiss PhD students remains stable but high. In Switzerland, 3% of the population holds a doctorate, compared to an average of 1% in countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Translated from French by DeepL/sp

