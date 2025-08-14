Priest in Switzerland accused of sexually assaulting minors
The trial of a priest opened on Thursday in the Ticino cantonal criminal court in Lugano, southern Switzerland. The 56-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting nine people, including four minors. The man has been held in prison for the past nine months.
According to the indictment, the sexual offences took place between 2015 and 2023. In the diocese of Lugano, the man was responsible for spiritual assistance and the accompaniment of young people. He was also a teacher in various secondary schools, co-leading religious education, and was a member of various committees.
The 50-something is charged with multiple counts of sexual coercion, sexual acts with persons incapable of discernment or resistance, multiple sexual acts with children, and pornography.
The trial is taking place behind closed doors, with only journalists allowed to attend.
