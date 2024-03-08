Swiss government cuts education and research funding by half a billion

A huge poster representing the CMS detector in building 40 at the CERN Meyrin site, near Geneva, Switzerland. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / CHRISTIAN BEUTLER

The Federal Council is cutting the payment framework for education, research and innovation for 2025 to 2028 by half a billion francs. A total of CHF29.2 billion ($33.1 billion) is still planned. The cut is in response to the current financial situation.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The aim is for Switzerland to remain an international leader in education, research and innovation, as the Federal Council writes in its framework for education, research and innovation overview, adopted on Friday. The holistic and long-term promotion of research, education and innovation is a success factor.

More

More Swiss research uses VR to reduce pre-surgery anxiety This content was published on The use of virtual reality (VR) in medicine is becoming increasingly popular. For example, to reduce preoperative anxiety. Read more: Swiss research uses VR to reduce pre-surgery anxiety

The financial framework of CHF29.2 billion corresponds to growth of 1.6%, not adjusted for inflation, according to the Federal Council. This means that the volume is CHF1.3 billion higher than that of the 2021 to 2024 funding period.

Following the consultation, the national government reduced the individual credits and the payment framework by CHF500 million in order to balance the budget. The credit framework of CHF29.7 billion submitted for consultation had already been heavily criticised.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative