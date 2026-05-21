Twenty percent of Swiss pupils lag in reading and maths
Children in second grade in Switzerland still have room for improvement in reading and maths. These are the findings of a new study commissioned by the the Conference of Cantonal Ministers of Education.
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According to a survey published by the University of Bern on Thursday, 79% of pupils achieved the national educational goals in reading in the local school language. The figure for maths was 76%.
Those tested performed better in listening comprehension. Here, an average of 87% of pupils achieved the educational goals. The Conference of Cantonal Ministers of Education (EDK) wrote that overall, the results show that the cantons are on a harmonised path. It categorised the overall results as “moderate”.
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Around 20,000 pupils in around 1,150 schools were tested in 2024. The next surveys will take place in 2028 and 2031.
Translated from German by AI/jdp
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