Swiss teachers moderately happy on the job

According to a new study, teachers are satisfied with their colleagues, classes and lessons, while they have a more negative view of the inclusive approach.

Overall, teachers rate their satisfaction at 4.2 out of 6 (the grading scale used in Swiss schools), the Swiss Teacher’s Association LCH said on Thursday. “Generally speaking, teachers are happy in their profession, but there are warning signs,” LCH president Dagmar Rösler told the media.

According to Martina Brägger, who led the study, teachers are particularly satisfied with collaboration with colleagues, pupils, and parents. One less positive aspect is inclusive classes, while the balance between work and free time, public recognition and opportunities for promotion and development also leave something to be desired.

With the overall satisfaction level of 4.2, “we are in the right range, but with plenty of room for improvement”, Brägger said.

In the case of inclusive schooling, which received the lowest score of 3/6, resources were seen as particularly problematic. A lack of staff as well as insufficient classrooms were pointed out. Almost half of those surveyed meanwhile said they did not have enough time to fulfil their own work requirements.

The last survey of this kind was carried out in German-speaking Switzerland in 2014. Over the past ten years, there has been almost no development in the various areas surveyed, said Brägger. The only noteworthy aspect was that wage development was viewed more positively, while stress levels had developed more negatively.

This year’s study was also conducted for the first time in French-speaking Switzerland, Italian-speaking Ticino and Liechtenstein. All members of the teachers’ associations were invited to take part in an online survey, answered by some 16,500 people in German-speaking Switzerland and 2,230 in French-speaking Switzerland.

With a response rate of 36%, the survey is representative, Brägger said.

According to their own statements, teachers in French-speaking Switzerland experience less support from school management and feel less supported by colleagues. Overall, they gave a satisfaction grade of 3.9. The LCH says possible reasons for the differences with German-speaking Switzerland including larger schools in French-speaking Switzerland and a more hierarchical management style.

