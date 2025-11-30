Swiss universities seeking ways to prevent knowledge espionage
According to the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper, Swiss universities want to strengthen protection against knowledge espionage. It would be naive to believe that Switzerland is not affected by espionage, said the rector of the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
A Swissuniversities working group is proposing to set up a contact point at each university and a national coordination centre for knowledge security in order to prevent certain state actors from accessing knowledge and technologies. “We also need improved coordination when it comes to data exchange between universities,” said Günther Dissertori in an interview with the newspaper.
An exchange of critical dossiers is also being considered in order to prevent applicants from entering the Swiss system in a roundabout way. This would avoid duplication and ensure that all universities operate according to the same criteria. According to Dissertori, there is no risk of discrimination: “The analysis is based on risk and not on nationality. Origin merely triggers a more detailed examination.”
More
How Swiss universities combat espionage from high-risk nations
The ETH Zurich has been carrying out a security screening of applications from countries such as Russia, China, Iran and Afghanistan for a year now, which has resulted in 80 applications being rejected during this period. According to Dissertori, people are assessed according to criteria such as origin, previous education, source of funding and the intended degree programme or field of work. “If we identify a critical combination, we do not accept them at the ETH,” said the rector.
Translated from German with DeepL/gw
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.