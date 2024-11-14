Swiss university graduates are popular hires worldwide

Swiss university graduates are popular with managers worldwide Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Graduates of Swiss universities are popular with international employers, according to the Global Employability University Rankings.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Uni-Abgänger sind beliebt bei Führungskräften weltweit Original Read more: Schweizer Uni-Abgänger sind beliebt bei Führungskräften weltweit

The Global Employability University Ranking and Survey (GEURS) rates universities worldwide in terms of the employability of their graduates. With seven universities among the top 250 institutions with the most employable graduates, Switzerland is ranked 10th, according to the Times Higher Education magazine on Thursday.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The seven Swiss institutions are two Federal Institutes of Technology ETH Zurich (17th place) and EPFL (27th place), the University of Zurich (73rd place), the University of Bern (112th place), the University of Lausanne (114th place), the University of Basel (121st place) and the University of Geneva (188th place).

This means that Switzerland is represented by the same number of universities in the top 250 as in last year’s GEURS evaluation. In total, over 40 countries and regions worldwide are represented in the top 250 universities in terms of the employability of their graduates.

More

More Why university rankings are being given poor grades This content was published on Students rely on rankings when choosing where to study. But universities are rejecting some ratings. Read more: Why university rankings are being given poor grades

According to GEURS, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, also known as MIT, occupies the top position among the individual universities. US and British institutions occupy a total of 10 of the top 20 places. In addition to Switzerland, Germany, Japan, Singapore, China, Canada, Spain and France are also represented with universities in the top 20.

Compared to the previous year, Asian universities are also more strongly represented. This indicates an increasingly global approach with which universities are preparing their students for the job market, the report continued. According to the study, 52 institutions in Asia are among the top 250.

Around 130,000 votes from over 13,000 managers from 33 countries were recorded for the evaluation.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.