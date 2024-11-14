Swiss university graduates are popular hires worldwide

The Global Employability University Ranking and Survey (GEURS) rates universities worldwide in terms of the employability of their graduates. With seven universities among the top 250 institutions with the most employable graduates, Switzerland is ranked 10th, according to the Times Higher Education magazine on Thursday.
The seven Swiss institutions are two Federal Institutes of Technology ETH Zurich (17th place) and EPFL (27th place), the University of Zurich (73rd place), the University of Bern (112th place), the University of Lausanne (114th place), the University of Basel (121st place) and the University of Geneva (188th place).
This means that Switzerland is represented by the same number of universities in the top 250 as in last year’s GEURS evaluation. In total, over 40 countries and regions worldwide are represented in the top 250 universities in terms of the employability of their graduates.
More
More
Why university rankings are being given poor grades
This content was published on
Students rely on rankings when choosing where to study. But universities are rejecting some ratings.
According to GEURS, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, also known as MIT, occupies the top position among the individual universities. US and British institutions occupy a total of 10 of the top 20 places. In addition to Switzerland, Germany, Japan, Singapore, China, Canada, Spain and France are also represented with universities in the top 20.
Compared to the previous year, Asian universities are also more strongly represented. This indicates an increasingly global approach with which universities are preparing their students for the job market, the report continued. According to the study, 52 institutions in Asia are among the top 250.
Around 130,000 votes from over 13,000 managers from 33 countries were recorded for the evaluation.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Culture
Documentary portrays Swiss teenagers forced to return to parents’ homeland
Swiss cantons have killed 39 wolves so far this autumn
This content was published on
In mid-November, 35 packs of three or more wolves were detected in Switzerland. At least eight of them may be eliminated during the current hunting season. So far, at least 39 wolves have been shot in Graubünden, Valais, Vaud and St. Gallen.
Climate: 224 Swiss companies announce CO2 reduction targets
This content was published on
A total of 224 companies from Switzerland have joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), committing to CO2 reduction targets that are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.