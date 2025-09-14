Switzerland wins 11 medals at Euro Skills competition

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
The young professionals won gold medals in six areas, along with three silver and two bronze medals. Keystone-SDA
Switzerland won 11 medals at the European Skills Championships in Herning, Denmark. The Swiss Skills Foundation announced on Saturday evening that it had won the competition once again.

The young professionals won gold medals in six areas, while Switzerland also took three silver and two bronze medals, Swiss Skills said in a press release.

The gold medals were won by four participants in the fields of fashion and technology, entrepreneurship and business development, truck and bus technology and heavy vehicle technology, as well as in the carpentry and painting professions.

The talented young professionals will be able to recommend themselves for international engagements next weekend at Swiss Skills 2025. Swiss championship titles will be awarded in 92 trades, and over 150 trades will be showcased. According to the Foundation, around 1,100 young professionals will be taking part in the competitions.

