Two out of three people in Switzerland use more than one language daily

Most multilingual people live in French-speaking Switzerland, namely 66%, the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Thursday. And younger people use several languages at work, in the family or on the internet more often than do older people.
Multilingual families
Among those surveyed, 81% of 15 to 24-year-olds use several languages, compared to just 38% of people aged 65 and over. For some, multilingualism starts at an early age: 38% of children and young people under the age of 15 hear at least two languages at home. Around one in five children speak several languages with their parents.
In addition to the national languages, English is used most frequently. In German-speaking regions, more people use English rather than French, while in French-speaking Switzerland, people speak English more often than German. According to the Statistical Office, a good half of 15 to 64-year-olds rate their own active knowledge of English as good or very good.
More
More
English as a common language in Switzerland: a positive or a problem?
This content was published on
It’s not unusual to hear Swiss people from different parts of the country chatting away in English. But what does it mean for national identity?
Spanish and Portuguese are particularly widespread in French-speaking Switzerland. Albanian, Bosnian, Croatian, Montenegrin and Serbian, on the other hand, are spoken more in German-speaking Switzerland.
Around a quarter learn languages
Nearly a quarter of the population aged 25 and over learn one or more languages. English, German and French are learnt or improved most frequently. In the case of German and French, this is mainly for professional reasons. In contrast, people tend to want to learn English for holidays and travelling.
According to the survey, French is mainly learnt at school. German, on the other hand, is mainly learnt at work or in language courses.
Translated from German with DeepL/gw
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Destroyed Swiss village of Blatten to be rebuilt within four years
This content was published on
After the devastating landslide, Blatten in Valais should be standing again by 2029. Municipal president Matthias Bellwald confirmed the corresponding plans to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday, which he had presented at a municipal meeting the previous evening.
Lufthansa mulls importing its future Boeing aircraft via Switzerland
This content was published on
Buying new Boeing aircraft from the United States via Switzerland could reduce the US trade deficit with Switzerland and avoid punitive customs duties, says a newspaper report.
This content was published on
A small two-seater plane crashed into Lake Geneva near Vevey on Tuesday afternoon. The two people on board were able to escape from the submerged aircraft without any injuries.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.