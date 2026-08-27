Unemployment on the rise among Swiss university graduates
A university degree offers less and less protection against unemployment in Switzerland. The unemployment rate among university graduates rose noticeably in Switzerland between 2023 and 2025, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Thursday.
Among those with a Master’s degree from a university, the unemployment rate rose from 3.9% to 6.4% one year after graduation. For those with a bachelor’s degree from a university of applied sciences, it rose from 3.4% to 4.9%, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) wrote in a press release.
The rate remained stable at a low level of 0.7% for graduates of teacher training colleges.
+ Why unemployment in Switzerland is increasing more than elsewhere in Europe
The increase also affected sectors that had previously been largely unaffected. For instance, the rate among Master’s graduates in economics and technical sciences almost doubled.
In addition, more graduates found it difficult to find a job that met their expectations. The main reasons cited were a lack of professional experience and the economic situation.
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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