A new Swiss school has been officially opened in the United Arab Emirates. The private institution is the 19th Swiss school abroad and the largest such establishment.
The Swiss International Scientific School in Dubai (SISD)external link offers curriculums in English and Arabic as well as German and French for up to 2,000 pupils and students, according to a statement.
It also provides 350 international boarding places, making it the largest Swiss school abroad.
The SISD was formally inaugurated with a ceremony attended by dignitaries from the emirates and the Swiss canton of Valais, - the official Swiss patrons - on Monday.
The school, which is an initiative of Swiss residents in the emirate in the Middle East, boasts an eco-friendly campus and pledges to promote healthcare careers, a sector which is apparently thriving in Dubai.
The current network of Swiss schools abroad is spread over several continents, notably in Europe and Latin America.
Last December, the Swiss School in Beijing – the first of its kind in China - was officially recognised by the Swiss government. The school opened a few months before.
swissinfo.ch with SDA/ATS; urs