The cost of floods, debris flows, rockfalls and landslides in 2017 was the highest in ten years, according Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL).
However, the amount is significantly less than the inflation-adjusted average of CHF307 million ($322 million) for the years from 1972 to 2016, WSL pointed out on Friday in its annual review.
About 94% of the estimated damage came from floods or debris flows, while landslides contributed 2% and rockfalls almost 4%. Most of the disasters were caused by thunderstorms and other heavy rainfall (about 66%), 5% by persistent rain and about 29% by other factors or unknown reasons.
Two events caused most of the damage in 2017: the floods in the Zofingen region in canton Aargau in July and the rock avalanche near the remote village of Bondo in canton Graubünden in August. The latter killed eight hikers when they were buried under 3.1 million cubic metres of crashing rock. Despite extensive searches, the bodies could not be found. This brought the annual death toll caused by such incidents to well above the average of recent years (two to three victims per year).
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.