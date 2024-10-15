Eight injured in series of drone attacks in Russia’s Belgorod region

(Reuters) – Ukrainian drones launched a series of attacks on Tuesday on Russia’s southern border region of Belgorod, injuring at least eight people and damaging cars and property, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Gladkov, reporting on the Telegram messaging app, said a drone struck a moving bus in the village of Oktyabrsky, near the Ukrainian border, injuring eight people, including four minors.

Gladkov said drone attacks proceeded through the evening, striking commercial sites and infrastructure in two other villages near the border. No injuries were reported.

Ukrainian forces have for months been hitting targets inside the border in different regions and in August staged a mass incursion into Kursk region, seizing large swathes of territory. Russian officials said Moscow’s military had recaptured several villages in the region