The Geneva justice authorities say they have found no evidence of possible electoral fraud, but an investigation continues.

The cantonal prosecutor, Olivier Jornot, said that a preliminary examination showed no signs of fraud or corruption in Geneva’s election services.

A suspect who was detained by police last Thursday was released before the weekend, Jornot told a news conference on Monday.

He added that a personal conflict between two employees of the election services was probably the reason for the fraud and corruption allegations.

The affair came to light last week following reports about police searching the cantonal election offices.

The news came less than ten days before voters in Geneva are due to decide on nine cantonal and two national issues.

The political authorities in Geneva are under increasing pressure amid a conflict involving the former head of the Geneva cantonal government, Pierre Maudet.

