This content was published on December 18, 2018 1:59 PM

Electric cars are gaining ground in Switzerland. (Keystone)

Switzerland aims to have one in seven new cars running on electric power in 2022, according to a roadmap unveiled on Tuesday.

Transport Minister Doris Leuthard, the cantons, cities, municipalities and key industry leaders have rallied around this vision.

About 50 associations from the automotive, electricity and real estate sectors and fleet operators are signatories to this roadmap, the transport ministry announced on Tuesday.

In order to boost the share of electric vehicles in new passenger car registrations to 15% by 2022, the roadmap provides for measures in three priority areas: growing the electric car market, rolling out charging stations, as well structures and incentives for use.

The roadmap will be set in motion on January 1, 2019.



