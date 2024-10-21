Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Electric Light Orchestra announce final gig in London next summer

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Electric Light Orchestra, the 1970s and 80s group that brought classical influences to rock and pop in songs like “Mr. Blue Sky” and “Evil Woman”, will play their final show in London’s Hyde Park next July, organisers said on Monday.

Formed in Birmingham in 1970, ELO enjoyed a string of hit albums in the following two decades, including “Discovery” in 1979 and the science fiction-themed “Time” in 1981. Co-founder Jeff Lynne wrote all of the band’s material after 1972.

ELO had multiple line-ups, anchored by Lynne and drummer Bev Bevan as the only consistent members, before it disbanded in 1986.

Lynne, 76, reformed the group as Jeff Lynne’s ELO in 2014, playing at Hyde Park, alongside Richard Tandy, who had joined the band in 1972 as a bassist and went on to play keyboards. Tandy died in May.

Lynne, who is currently playing the “Over and Out Tour” in the United States, told London’s Times newspaper that Hyde Park was the “perfect place to do our final show”.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
233 Likes
160 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR