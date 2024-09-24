Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Eleven candidates, including incumbent, to compete in Moldova presidential vote

2 minutes

(Corrects candidate Stoianoglo was dismissed prosecutor general, not attorney-general, in paragraph 2)

By Alexander Tanas

CHISINAU (Reuters) -A record 11 candidates have been approved for Moldova’s presidential poll next month, electoral officials said on Tuesday, including incumbent Maia Sandu, who portrays the contest as a test of her drive to join the European Union.

Sandu leads opinion polls against 10 challengers, led by dismissed prosecutor general Alexander Stoianoglo, backed by pro-Russian opposition parties, and Renato Usatii, who favours good links with both the West and Moscow.

The Oct. 20 election will be held alongside a referendum asking voters whether they back constitutional changes to enable Moldova, one of Europe’s poorest countries, to join the EU.

WHY IS THIS IMPORTANT?

The opposition Socialists, traditionally close to Moscow, say they do not oppose EU membership, but accuse Sandu of exploiting the referendum to win a second term.

Two of 15 parties campaigning in the referendum oppose the pro-European drive and call for renewed good ties with Russia, plunged into crisis by Sandu’s denunciation of Moscow’s war in Ukraine and accusations that the Kremlin is trying to oust her.

Parts of Russian drones have repeatedly landed in the country which lies between Ukraine and Romania. The United States, Britain and Canada accused Russia in June of plotting to sway the election outcome and incite protests if a pro-Moscow candidate should lose.

WHAT DO THE POLLS SAY?

A poll issued on Monday by the Idata firm showed Sandu with 26.8% support, compared to 12.7% for Usatii and 11.2% for Stoianoglo.

The poll put support for EU membership at 56% among decided voters with 34% opposed.

WHO ARE THE OTHER CANDIDATES?

Others in the race, far behind the three leaders, include two former prime ministers, Vasile Tarlev and Ion Chichu, a former deputy prime minister, a former head of the restive pro-Russian Gagauzia region and a prominent journalist.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas, Editing by Ron Popeski and Cynthia Osterman)

