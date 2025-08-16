Switzerland could produce up to 5Mt of emissions annually by 2050
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Switzerland could produce up to 5Mt of emissions annually by 2050
Two to five megatonnes of CO2 equivalents per year: this is the amount of greenhouse gas emissions that Switzerland is still expected to produce annually in 2050, even if it achieves its goal of reducing emissions to net zero.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
5 Megatonnen Emissionen ab 2050 trotz Netto-Null
Original
This is shown by a study by the Paul Scherrer Institute, which was published in the journal Nature Communications Earth & Environment. The study analysed the global ecological footprint of a “net-zero Switzerland”.
More
More
Climate adaptation
Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the world
This content was published on
Switzerland is particularly affected by climate change, with temperatures rising faster than in most other countries.
The fact that net zero does not really mean zero is due to the fact that Switzerland continues to generate emissions outside its borders. The study estimates that these indirect emissions currently account for around a quarter of Switzerland’s total emissions.
The researchers took a holistic view of emissions: for example, the operation of an electric car also causes emissions through the battery and the construction of the electricity grid.
Translated from German with DeepL/gw
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Vice-president of German parliament in favour of Switzerland joining EU
This content was published on
The vice-president of the Bundestag says his country should support closer ties between Switzerland and the European Union given the customs conflict with the United States.
Lindt & Sprüngli reportedly considering shifting Easter bunny production to US
This content was published on
Swiss chocolate manufacturer Lindt & Sprüngli could relocate the production of its gold-wrapped Easter bunnies to the US in order to circumvent the import tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.
Swiss government backs abolishing imputed rental value
This content was published on
The abolition of the imputed rental value in federal tax is intended to reduce incentives for high private debt and simplify the tax system. On Friday, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter spoke on behalf of the Federal Council in favour of Parliament's proposal.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.