Emissions reduction

893 Corporations withdraw from global climate initiative
This number corresponds to 7% of all companies that had signed up to the initiative. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss firms among those leaving corporate climate initiative
A total of 893 companies have withdrawn from their climate commitments with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). These include major Swiss companies such as Swiss Re, Zurich and Sulzer.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This number corresponds to 7% of all companies that had signed up to the initiative. According to the SBTi database, the most common reason cited for withdrawal is “commitment cancelled”. This means that companies have not managed to submit concrete climate protection targets two years after joining the initiative.

In Switzerland, 280 companies are registered with the SBTi, 12 of which have withdrawn their commitments. For the majority of the remaining companies, the climate targets have already been validated by the initiative.

Most member companies come from Japan (2,034), the United States (1,414), the United Kingdom (1,653) and China (775). The UK (151), the US (129) and China (61) currently have the highest number of withdrawals.

Translated from German with DeepL/gw

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

