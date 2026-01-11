Most Swiss political parties object proposal to tax electric vehicles
The Swiss government's proposal to impose a new tax on electric vehicles by 2030 is causing an uproar. The political parties, the Transport and Environment Association and the Touring Club of Switzerland (TCS) are all calling for changes or to reject the proposal.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The consultation period on the proposed tax ended on Friday. The government is proposing two alternatives. One is to tax the number of kilometres travelled, taking into account the weight of the vehicle. The other involves a tax on the electricity used, irrespective of the type of vehicle.
The right-wing Swiss People’s Party rejects the proposal outright, and is particularly opposed to taxing motorists to the benefit of public finances.
+ Electric car sales slowing down in Switzerland
The centre-right Radical-Liberals propose that the government apply an alternative transitional solution and work towards a viable and fair reform of the taxation of electric vehicles in the long term.
The centre-left Liberal Greens reject the tax, while the left-wing Green Party welcomes it.
The Transport and Environment Association wants such a tax to come into force in 2035 at the earliest. Finally, the TCS is calling for a gradual approach.
Translated from French with AI/gw
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.