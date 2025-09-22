Swiss canton offers a reward to residents who give up their cars
From Monday, anyone who gives up their car can apply for a reward from the canton of Basel-City. The 'environmental bonus for deregistered cars' campaign announced several months ago has begun, as announced by the Department of Construction and Transport (BVD).
Basel residents who permanently unregister their vehicle will receive the equivalent of CHF1,500 (about $1,890) in credit for public transport, car-sharing plans or a bike purchase. The programme is designed to run for two years and the funds are sufficient to pay out 400 environmental bonuses, the BVD wrote.
The Basel government released CHF700,000 from the transport fund for this purpose in March. People between the ages of 18 and 80 who live in the canton and have had a private car for at least one year can take part.
The canton requires a declaration of consent to refrain from using a car for at least three years. According to the communiqué, the campaign is intended to help achieve Basel’s climate protection target of “net zero by 2037”.
