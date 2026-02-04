Swiss NGO urges Bern to raise its climate ambition as US walks away from accords

A climate protest in Geneva on November 15, 2025. Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

As Washington withdraws from major climate treaties and organisations, Swiss climate expert Delia Berner warns the move is a “bitter blow” to climate justice. Berner also criticises Switzerland’s delay on climate finance as “irresponsible” at a moment when global action is under strain.

US President Donald Trump continues to rapidly reshape America’s climate and energy landscape with sweeping unilateral changes that reverberate far beyond the United States. The Trump administration officially withdrew from the Paris Agreement on January 27 for the second time, and earlier last month announced it will also pull out of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), as part of its pullout from 66 international organisations. These changes come as Washington continues to dismantle a wide range of domestic climate regulations.

Trump’s recent aid freeze also threatens major cuts to overseas spending on climate programmes. Analysts warnedExternal link last year that nearly a tenth of global climate finance could be at risk.

Delia Berner is an expert on international climate policy and climate finance at the Swiss NGO Alliance Sud. Alliance Sud

Delia Berner, an expert on international climate policy and climate finance at the Swiss NGO Alliance Sud, talks to Swissinfo about the consequences of the latest US exits and why Switzerland should step up its climate action, particularly in the area of climate finance.

Swissinfo: What impact may the US withdrawal have on Swiss climate policy?

Delia Berner: It’s in Switzerland’s clear interest that global climate action succeeds. Switzerland is highly affected by climate change— just look at the Alps. So the country increasingly needs to act on several fronts of climate policy. When a key actor pulls back and threatens global action, Switzerland should do everything it can to push climate action forward—domestically by delivering its fair share, and internationally through climate finance to developing countries and climate diplomacy. Here Switzerland could do more in my opinion. Wherever it has diplomatic contacts, ministers should put climate change at the top of the agenda in bilateral meetings.

Swissinfo: On climate finance, you argue that a wealthy country like Switzerland must take a stronger role as the US disengages. Switzerland backs the global $300 billion-per-year finance target for poorer countries but in December postponed any action until 2027. Why do you call this irresponsible?

D.B.: Switzerland agreed to the new finance goal and, in principle, to the importance of financing the transition. The decision text adopted at COP29 in Baku, (2024) clearly states that developed countries must lead so the goal can be met. That sets a clear expectation for Switzerland to drastically increase climate finance—a tripling overall to around CHF3 billion per year by 2035. But the Federal Council took a year to discuss this and now is kicking the can down the road to 2027 without even committing to an increase. That’s important for reasons of fairness and for ongoing negotiations—Switzerland could signal an increase now, but is not doing so.

Swissinfo: Switzerland’s tight federal budget situation and political hesitancy around climate spending are often cited as reasons for inaction. Do you see the financial debate in Switzerland as a genuine obstacle?

D.B.: It influences the debate, but it’s not a valid reason to avoid increasing climate finance. First, Switzerland’s debt brakeExternal link is an internal rule and Switzerland has very low debt. Second, Switzerland could introduce new levies or taxes based on the “polluter pays” principle, ensuring big polluters contribute. That would generate new revenue without affecting the existing budget.

Swissinfo: You describe the US withdrawal from the UN climate treaties as a “bitter blow” to climate justice and global climate protection. Why?

D.B.: The US is historically the biggest polluter. It bears the largest share of historic CO₂ emissions. For climate justice, it’s very important that those most responsible become role models—by going first in reducing their own emissions and becoming climate neutral. Polluters also carry responsibilities and legal obligations under climate treaties to finance mitigation and adaptation in poorer countries. People in those countries have contributed very little to the crisis and have emitted very few emissions, yet are always hit first by the climate crisis, and affected hardest by extreme weather. That’s the core injustice. When the largest polluter decides not to do anything anymore, it’s a serious blow to climate justice

Swissinfo: Do you think the US exit could encourage certain countries to scale back their own climate action?

D.B.: It could be used as an excuse by actors who never wanted to do much. There are always countries, companies, and people—often aligned with fossil fuel interests—who resist moving away from fossil fuels. But for those committed to protecting the planet and its people, this cannot be a reason to stop. Climate change is a global problem, and there remains plenty to do even without the US. The US isn’t responsible for all emissions—large shares come from elsewhere—so the work must continue regardless.

Swissinfo: With the US stepping back, other powers such as China and the European Union could gain more influence. Do you see any new coalitions forming or any positive momentum resulting from the US absence?

D.B.: At COP30 in Bélem, Brazil, last year, it became clear to many that without the US it’s even more important for others to move forward and agree on more ambitious climate action. There was a strong push by the Brazilian presidency, together with Colombia and the Netherlands, for a roadmap to transition away from fossil fuels. That couldn’t be agreed at the time of the COP meeting. But now Colombia and the Netherlands are taking it forward as a “coalition of the willing,” aiming to keep pushing with supportive countries and bring it back to the next climate conference—likely this year—to get more countries on board. So yes, something is moving. We’ll have to see whether it can become an agreed decision by all countries at the next COP.

Swissinfo: Looking ahead to COP31 in Turkey: after the US withdrawal, do you expect a different atmosphere? Are you optimistic or pessimistic?

D.B.: It’s a bit early to say—developments around the US are moving very quickly. On the positive side, I have already mentioned the “coalitions of the willing”. I hope they will be broad and able to apply real pressure at the next climate conference.

