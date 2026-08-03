Swiss Post postpones climate targets

Swiss Post is postponing some of its climate targets Keystone-SDA

Swiss Post remains committed to its net-zero target from 2040. However, the company is postponing some of its climate targets to a later date, as Swiss Post confirmed on Monday in response to an enquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Die Post verschiebt einen Teil ihrer Klimaziele auf später Original Read more: Die Post verschiebt einen Teil ihrer Klimaziele auf später

Despite the adjustments, Swiss Post emphasised that it is complying with the legal requirements. The newspaper Blick was the first to report on the postponement of the climate targets. The interim target for CO₂ reduction by 2030 is to remain unchanged, the company added in response to an enquiry.

When it comes to capturing and storing CO2 emissions from its own operations, Swiss Post intends to allow itself more time: the target is now to be achieved by 2040. There have also been some changes within the value chain. This is because the market for CO₂ capture and storage is developing more slowly than Swiss Post had originally anticipated.

+ Switzerland’s emissions gap is larger than officially stated

Within the limits of its business capabilities, the company is working with its partners towards achieving a net-zero balance by 2050 at the latest. The greatest challenges lie in areas where Swiss Post cannot make decisions alone – such as procurement.

With regard to climate targets, the focus is being strengthened in areas where a direct impact can be achieved. The company intends to remain on track in the areas of e-mobility, renewable energy, energy-efficient buildings and CO₂ reduction in transport.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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