Switzerland halts work on futuristic underground freight transport facility
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Switzerland halts work on futuristic underground freight transport facility
The federal government, the local cantons and the city of Zurich are suspending further work on the Cargo Sous Terrain project for an underground freight transport facility for the time being. The reason for this is that the requirements have not been met.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Schweiz stoppt vorerst Arbeiten am Sachplan für Cargo Sous Terrain
Original
According to a statement issued by the Federal Office of Transport (FOT) on Monday, various basic requirements for the construction of the first stage of an underground facility have not yet been met. In particular, the full private financing provided for in the law has not yet been secured. This has now been confirmed by an external investigation.
For this reason, the federal government and the siting cantons have decided to suspend further work on the sectoral plan for the time being. As soon as the outstanding issues have been clarified, work can be resumed, the FOT emphasised in the press release.
More
More
Climate solutions
The Swiss mega-project to transport freight underground
This content was published on
Cargo sous terrain – an initiative to build an underground tunnel system for transporting goods around Switzerland – rethinks strategy.
Cargo Sous Terrain had already announced at the beginning of September that the project could not be realised economically under the current legal conditions.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Lucerne wants to introduce a flat-rate naturalisation fee
This content was published on
The city council would like to introduce a flat fee of CHF500 per application. This would be significantly lower than the current fee, which is based on the amount of processing required.
Roche claims success against breast cancer in phase III clinical trials
This content was published on
Roche has achieved positive results from the phase III evERA study combining its experimental treatments giredestrant and everolimus against a specific form of breast cancer.
Anti-mafia crusader Roberto Saviano receives thunderous applause in Switzerland
This content was published on
Roberto Saviano appeared at the Endorfine International Festival. Lugano. Stating that after 20 years of struggle he does not intend to leave victory to the Mafia, the Neapolitan writer drew thunderous applause.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.