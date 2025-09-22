The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Emissions reduction

Switzerland halts work on futuristic underground freight transport facility

Switzerland halts work on the sectoral plan for Cargo Sous Terrain for the time being
Switzerland halts work on the sectoral plan for Cargo Sous Terrain for the time being Keystone-SDA
Switzerland halts work on futuristic underground freight transport facility
The federal government, the local cantons and the city of Zurich are suspending further work on the Cargo Sous Terrain project for an underground freight transport facility for the time being. The reason for this is that the requirements have not been met.

According to a statement issued by the Federal Office of Transport (FOT) on Monday, various basic requirements for the construction of the first stage of an underground facility have not yet been met. In particular, the full private financing provided for in the law has not yet been secured. This has now been confirmed by an external investigation.

For this reason, the federal government and the siting cantons have decided to suspend further work on the sectoral plan for the time being. As soon as the outstanding issues have been clarified, work can be resumed, the FOT emphasised in the press release.

Cargo Sous Terrain had already announced at the beginning of September that the project could not be realised economically under the current legal conditions.

