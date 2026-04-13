‘The transition away from fossil fuels is a prerequisite for global peace’

The Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative is calling for a legally binding agreement to phase out oil and other fossil fuels. Keystone

Series Switzerland and fossil fuels , Episode 4: The Conference on Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels, taking place in Santa Marta, Colombia, is the first international summit dedicated to ending the production of coal, oil and gas. Alex Rafalowicz of the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative shares his views on the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on the phase‑out of fossil fuels.

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6 minutes

Luigi Jorio

I cover climate change and energy through reportages, articles, interviews and in-depth reports. I am interested in the impacts of global warming on everyday life and solutions for an emission-free planet. Passionate about travel and discovery, I studied biology and other natural sciences. I have been a journalist for SWI swissinfo.ch for more than 20 years.

Swissinfo: How will the war in Iran and the energy crisis in the Middle East affect discussions at the international conference on fossil fuels in Colombia (April 24-29)?

Alex Rafalowicz: The conflict in the Middle East serves as a stark, tragic validation of why the Santa Marta Conference is urgent. It exposes the fundamental flaw of an energy system built on extraction, scarcity and geopolitical competition: it inevitably leads to war and instability. When fossil fuel prices spike due to conflict, it is communities in the Global South who suffer most, facing war, insecurity and economic collapse.

Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative Launched in 2020 and promoted by civil society, the Fossil Fuel Treaty InitiativeExternal link calls for the creation of a binding international agreement to halt the expansion of fossil fuels, the gradual phasing out of existing production, and the management of a just transition to renewable energy. The international campaign is supported primarily by small island states, which are particularly vulnerable to climate change, as well as by a growing number of governments, cities and international institutions.

This war also reveals a strategic opening: as the petrodollar system is challenged and the traditional hold of fossil fuels on the global economy weakens, we are witnessing the fracturing of the old order. While we do not endorse specific geopolitical manoeuvres, we recognise this shift as a critical opportunity to forge new collaborations outside established multilateral frameworks that have long protected fossil fuel interests.

The risk is that this volatility could generate a cascade of impacts and thus further conflict. However, the opportunity is to channel this momentum towards a new model of energy sovereignty; one grounded in accessible renewables and governed by a decentralised, less monopolised system.

Therefore, these events will not derail the discussions; they will sharpen them. They reinforce the central narrative of the conference: that transitioning away from fossil fuels is not just an environmental imperative, but a prerequisite for global peace and security. We expect this reality to galvanise participants to reject the false narrative of “security” of fossil fuel dependence and embrace the true security of decentralised, accessible renewable energies.

Switzerland is part of a group of around 80 countries calling for a global roadmap to phase out fossil fuels:

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More Climate adaptation Switzerland wants a global roadmap to phase out fossil fuels This content was published on With oil and gas at the center of global tensions, a first-of-its kind international conference aims to revive the transition away from fossil fuels. Read more: Switzerland wants a global roadmap to phase out fossil fuels

Swissinfo: What can we expect from the conference in terms of concrete steps or commitments towards phasing out fossil fuels?

A.R.: We expect the conference in Santa Marta to be a catalyst for advancing coordinated solutions on fossil fuel production itself. We are looking for an outcome document that recognises the need for a new international legal framework – specifically a Fossil Fuel Treaty – and establishes further political support towards negotiating it.

In addition, we expect high-ambition nations to propose other practical cooperation mechanisms on finance, technology transfer and economic diversification that allow developing nations to phase out extraction without falling into debt traps.

Swissinfo: Should we expect major and legally binding decisions on transition away from fossil fuels?

​​A.R.: Santa Marta is a pivotal political and diplomatic platform, not a negotiating forum. We do not expect it to produce any new, legally binding instrument itself.

However, the conference is taking place in a transformed legal and political landscape, particularly following the recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) Advisory Opinion, which affirmed that states have clear legal obligations to protect the climate by addressing fossil fuels.

The major outcome we are working towards is a formal commitment from this coalition of ambitious, committed governments to initiate and sustain a dedicated diplomatic process to develop those binding solutions.

Swissinfo: What does that mean concretely?

A.R.: Concretely, this means an outcome that recognises the ICJ’s ruling and formally initiates the process towards more specific international cooperation mechanisms and agreements on fossil fuel production, subsidies, investor-state dispute settlement and debt cancellation. It also means securing a firm commitment to a second, more focused conference, to be hosted by Tuvalu in the Pacific, where the frameworks and mechanisms discussed at Santa Marta can be advanced towards implementation.

It is remarkable that this is the first global conference of its kind, which shows how much work lies ahead to define the specifics. What Santa Marta represents is a decisive political commitment to advance the fossil fuel phase-out through a new, complementary diplomatic track – one designed to build the cooperation that has been deadlocked within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change process.

Series: Switzerland and its ambiguous relationship with fossil fuels Switzerland has pledged to phase out fossil fuels and continue the transition to renewable energy sources. At the latest United Nations Climate Conference (COP30), more than 80 countries, including Switzerland, called for a clear roadmap for turning away from fossil fuels. At the same time, Switzerland remains heavily dependent on oil and gas imports, especially for transport and building heating. This series analyses Switzerland’s energy dependency and its somewhat ambiguous relationship with fossil fuels in the international context.

Note: the interview was conducted via email.

Edited by Balz Rigendinger/ts

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