Employees at some businesses in Russia’s Tatarstan region have been evacuated, says state media

1 minute

(Reuters) – Employees at several businesses in Russia’s Tatarstan region and its administrative centre of Kazan have been evacuated for safety reasons, Russian state news agencies reported on Friday, citing local officials.

Airports in the cities of Kazan and Nizhnekamsk in the same region have also imposed temporary flight restrictions for safety reasons, a representative for Rosaviatsia, the country’s aviation regulator, said on Telegram earlier on Friday.

Unverified videos on social media showed drones flying over the Tatarstan region where both cities are located.