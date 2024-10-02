Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Energy, mining shares support FTSE 100 as investors assess Middle East risk

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Khushi Singh and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

(Reuters) -The UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 stock index edged higher on Wednesday, led by energy shares as oil prices jumped on concerns about tensions in the Middle East, though investors were cautious as they assessed the risk of escalating conflict.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.2%, while the more domestically focussed midcap FTSE 250 index was down 0.6%.

Heavyweight oil and gas shares rose 1.6%, closing at their highest in more than a week, as oil prices rose on concerns that crude output from the Middle East could be impacted following Iran’s biggest ever military blow against Israel. [O/R]

Still, most investors seemed to avoid panic selling.

“Overall I’d say market reaction has been pretty muted. You saw some safe haven buying yesterday but a lot of that’s being given back today,” said Richard Flax, chief investment officer at Moneyfarm.

“Oil prices have gone up but are still sitting at around $70-ish a barrel, there’s a lot of things where you’d think markets would be pricing in a lot more geopolitical tail risk than they seem to be.”

The aerospace and defence index rose 0.3%.

The industrial metal miners gained 1.2% on higher copper prices, buoyed by brighter demand prospects after China’s stimulus measures. [MET/L]

Insurer Prudential topped the FTSE 100, rising more than 4%. Banking stocks rose 0.7%.

The automobiles and parts index led sectoral declines, down 2.8% and closing at a nearly two month low, as Aston Martin lost more than 7%, extending declines for a third consecutive session.

Among single movers, JD Sports Fashion tumbled 6.1% to the bottom of FTSE 100 after not updating its annual guidance despite beating the market outlook for first-half profit, and as shares of Nike, whose shoes it retails, slumped.

Elsewhere, pay settlements awarded by British employers held at their lowest in two years in the three months to August.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Jan Harvey)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
183 Likes
127 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
57 Likes
32 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR