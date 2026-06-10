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Energy transition

Charts show fossil fuel reliance in Switzerland and worldwide

Series Switzerland and fossil fuels, Episode 15:

Despite climate commitments and the expansion of renewable energy, Switzerland – like the rest of the world – remains heavily reliant on fossil fuels. This series of graphs illustrates how oil and gas are used, and highlights which countries are making the most progress in the energy transition.

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Charts show fossil fuel reliance in Switzerland and worldwide
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I cover climate change and energy through reportages, articles, interviews and in-depth reports. I am interested in the impacts of global warming on everyday life and solutions for an emission-free planet. Passionate about travel and discovery, I studied biology and other natural sciences. I have been a journalist for SWI swissinfo.ch for more than 20 years.

Fossil fuels and Swiss energy consumption

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Origin of oil consumed in Switzerland

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Origin of gas consumed in Switzerland and the EU

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>> Discover our series on fossil fuels in Switzerland:

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Share of fossil fuels in electricity production

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Share of fossil fuels in overall energy consumption

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Transition away from fossil fuels

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Fossil fuels and global greenhouse gas emissions

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Fossil fuels vs renewable energy sources

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Swiss investments in fossil fuels

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Debate
Hosted by: Luigi Jorio

How are you dealing with the rising cost of fossil fuels?

The energy crisis triggered by the conflict in the Middle East has sent oil and gas prices soaring. What are the impacts of the energy crisis in your country and how are you reacting to the rise in petrol and diesel prices?

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR