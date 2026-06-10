Charts show fossil fuel reliance in Switzerland and worldwide
Series Switzerland and fossil fuels, Episode 15:
Despite climate commitments and the expansion of renewable energy, Switzerland – like the rest of the world – remains heavily reliant on fossil fuels. This series of graphs illustrates how oil and gas are used, and highlights which countries are making the most progress in the energy transition.
Fossil fuels and Swiss energy consumption
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Origin of oil consumed in Switzerland
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Origin of gas consumed in Switzerland and the EU
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>> Discover our series on fossil fuels in Switzerland:
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Switzerland’s fossil fuel dependence explained
Share of fossil fuels in electricity production
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Share of fossil fuels in overall energy consumption
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Transition away from fossil fuels
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Fossil fuels and global greenhouse gas emissions
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Fossil fuels vs renewable energy sources
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Swiss investments in fossil fuels
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