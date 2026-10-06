How does Switzerland use fossil fuels?

Switzerland’s trains may run on mostly on renewable electricity, but the country still depends heavily on fossil fuels. Transport accounts for the biggest share, driven by cars, trucks and frequent air travel. At the same time, roughly half of residential buildings are heated with oil or natural gas. Reducing Switzerland's dependence on imported fossil fuels will be critical if it is to meet its net-zero goal for 2050.
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I cover climate change and energy through reportages, articles, interviews and in-depth reports. I am interested in the impacts of global warming on everyday life and solutions for an emission-free planet.
Passionate about travel and discovery, I studied biology and other natural sciences. I have been a journalist for SWI swissinfo.ch for more than 20 years.
My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles.
I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo.ch in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products.
I am a climate and science/technology reporter. I am interested in the effects of climate change on everyday life and scientific solutions.
Born in London, I am a dual citizen of Switzerland and the UK. After studying modern languages and translation, I trained as a journalist and joined swissinfo.ch in 2006. My working languages are English, German, French and Spanish.
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