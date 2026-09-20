Swiss to vote on referendum against new nuclear power plants

Over 125,000 signatures collected against a return to nuclear power Keystone-SDA

The Swiss are set to vote against the possibility of building new nuclear power stations. In a span of three months, more than 125,000 people signed the referendum petition against the government proposal that was approved by parliament in June.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Français fr Plus de 125’000 signatures récoltées contre le retour du nucléaire Original Read more: Plus de 125’000 signatures récoltées contre le retour du nucléaire

Español es Suiza someterá a votación la construcción de nuevas centrales nucleares Read more: Suiza someterá a votación la construcción de nuevas centrales nucleares

“The success of this petition shows that the public rejects a return to nuclear power, a costly and dangerous technology that increases our dependence on uranium imports, particularly from Russia,” wrote the “No to New Nuclear Power Stations” coalition in a press release.

During the summer session, parliament had approved the government’s indirect counter-proposal to the “Stop the Blackout” (Electricity for All at All Times) popular initiative. The proposal aims to lift the ban on building new nuclear power stations in Switzerland.

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With this proposal, the government and parliament are “ignoring the will of the people”, the coalition for the referendum protested. It points out that the public has “clearly” spoken out three times in favour of a future based on renewable energy: through the adoption of the Energy Strategy 2050 in 2017, the Climate Protection Act in 2023 and the Electricity Act in 2024.

For the referendum committee, “this approach is bearing fruit: Switzerland is increasingly meeting its energy needs through locally produced solar, wind and hydro power.” Conversely, the costs and risks associated with nuclear power are considered “too high”.

The “No to New Nuclear Power Stations” coalition brings together the Greens, the Social Democrats, the Green Liberals, part of the Centre Party and around thirty organisations such as WWF, Greenpeace, Pro Natura and Swissolar.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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