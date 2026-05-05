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Energy transition

Where Switzerland gets its oil and gas

Series Switzerland and fossil fuels, Episode 7:

Switzerland produces no fossil fuels of its own, yet oil remains its biggest energy source. From US and Nigerian crude to Norwegian and Algerian gas flowing through Europe, the country depends on a complex global web of suppliers to keep homes heated, cars moving and industry running. This video explains how it all works.

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I cover climate change and energy through reportages, articles, interviews and in-depth reports. I am interested in the impacts of global warming on everyday life and solutions for an emission-free planet. Passionate about travel and discovery, I studied biology and other natural sciences. I have been a journalist for SWI swissinfo.ch for more than 20 years.

My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo.ch in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR