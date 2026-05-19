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Energy transition

Global energy turmoil: how resilient is Switzerland?

Series Switzerland and fossil fuels, Episode 12:

Switzerland produces no oil or gas of its own, yet its emergency fuel reserves could keep the country running for months. This video explores what would happen in the event of a global supply shock – and how disruptions such as a Strait of Hormuz blockade could ripple all the way to Switzerland.

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I cover climate change and energy through reportages, articles, interviews and in-depth reports. I am interested in the impacts of global warming on everyday life and solutions for an emission-free planet. Passionate about travel and discovery, I studied biology and other natural sciences. I have been a journalist for SWI swissinfo.ch for more than 20 years.

My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo.ch in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR