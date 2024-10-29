Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Eni says its computer systems have not been breached, amid Italy scandal

MILAN (Reuters) – Eni has not suffered any breach of its computer systems, a spokesman said on Tuesday after Italian police unveiled an investigation into illegal access to state databases to get confidential information on companies and individuals.

The alleged database hacking was carried out by a private intelligence business called Equalize run by a former policeman, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Eni spokesman said the energy group had at the time given Equalize an investigative assignment to support its defence strategy in several criminal and civil cases, as well as to conduct procedural checks into some suppliers.

“Eni reiterates that it has never been, and is not, in any way aware of any illicit activities conducted by Equalize on a national or international level,” the spokesman said.

He added that no documents, confidential information or commercially relevant material had been stolen or was missing.

