Environmental action  Climate rallies take place across Switzerland 

climate demo in lausanne

This is the fifth day of action since the beginning of the year demanding urgent government action to combat climate change.

(Keystone)

Rallies demanding climate action have been again taking place across Switzerland as part of a worldwide “climate strike” led by young people. 

More than 20,000 people in 25 cities and towns have been attending, according to the Swiss news agency. This included over 10,000 in Zurich and around 4,000 in canton Bern.

Overall, the turnout was down on previous such days of action, of which there have been five since the beginning of the year.  

In Lausanne, for example, police estimated a turnout of some 4,500 people when the march set out, compared with around 10,000 in previous demonstrations. Slogans included “the snow must go on” and “escape to Mars or save the planet!”. 

In Geneva, the rally drew some 2,500 people compared with 5,000 at the previous “climate strike” on March 15. They set off chanting: “It’s a crime against humanity, one, two, three degrees!” 

Apart from possible fatigue, the lower turnout could be partly due to examinations taking place at secondary school level.  

Previous climate strikes have attracted tens of thousands of participants across the country.  

Demonstrations are planned in some 30 locations across Switzerland on Friday, mainly in the afternoon. 

This is part of a fresh “climate strike” across the world, with rallies organised in 1,263 towns in 107 countries, according to Swedish student Greta Thunberg who initiated the movement. “Activism works, so let us act,” she said in a video posted on Twitter.  

Keystone-SDA/jc/ilj

