More than 10,000 people from all over Switzerland have joined an anniversary climate strike in the western city of Lausanne, also attended by 17-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Thunberg told the crowd she was "honoured" to be in Lausanne and grateful for the turnout. She again denounced lack of action by governments and politicians on climate change, and promised to take the young climate strikers' message to the World Economic Forum (WEF) next week.

Also addressing the rally was Kenyan activist Njoki Njoroge Njehû, who attacked the WEF, saying the world's billionaires were looting its resources.

A minute of silence was held at the request of a 73-year-old grandmother to remember the human and animal life decimated by Australia's wildfires.

This demonstration is to mark the one-year anniversary external linkof the climate strike movement inspired by Thunberg.external link The demonstrators sang “Happy Birthday” to mark the occasion, before setting out on their march.

One year on, they still criticize what they see as inaction on the part of politicians and economic leaders. Their placards included “Stop capitalism” and “I have a green dream”.

Most of the climate strikers are young people, but all generations are represented.

Thunberg, who also came to Switzerland last summer, is expected to travel on to the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) which begins in Davos next week.



