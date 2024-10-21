Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Envoy Hochstein says US working with Lebanon and Israel to end conflict for good

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

BEIRUT (Reuters) – U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein said on Monday in Beirut that the United States was working with both Israel and Lebanon to find a formula that would end their conflict for good.

U.N. resolution 1701, which ended the last round of conflict between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in 2006, calls for southern Lebanon to be free of any troops or weapons other than those of the Lebanese state.

The Iranian-backed Shi’ite movement did not end its presence, however.

Continued cross-border tensions culminated in Hezbollah missile attacks on northern Israel in support of the Palestinian militant group Hamas after it staged a bloody killing spree in Israel from Gaza just over a year ago. Israel began a large-scale onslaught on Hezbollah last month.

Hochstein, visiting Lebanon for the second time in two months, was holding talks with Lebanese officials in a new U.S. mediation push to bring peace to the Middle East after Israel killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar last week.

“Both sides simply committing to (U.N. resolution) 1701 is not enough,” Hochstein told a press conference.

“We are working with government of Lebanon, the state of Lebanon, as well as the government of Israel to get to a formula that brings an end to this conflict once and for all.”

Israel’s assault on Hezbollah has raised fears of a wider regional conflict between Israel and Hezbollah’s patron, Iran.

Hochstein said that he held a “very constructive” meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a close ally of Hezbollah, who has been engaging in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
233 Likes
160 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR