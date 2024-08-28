Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Equinor may reconsider investing in the UK oil sector if tax regimes changes

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Nerijus Adomaitis

STAVANGER, Norway (Reuters) – Norway’s Equinor may reconsider investing in oil and gas in Britain if the Labour government changes the industry’s fiscal regime, a top company executive told Reuters.

Equinor’s head of international operations said it may not be as attractive to invest in the British oil and gas sector if taxation of oil companies changes, as is expected.

“We need to look at our appetite to invest further in the UK based on the fiscal regime… it could be that the economics are really, really hard impacted,” Philippe Francois Mathieu said in an interview on the sidelines of an energy conference this week.

“And in that case, we need to look into what we want to do further with the Rosebank project.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
30 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
67 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR