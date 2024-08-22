Equities Pull Back Ahead of Central Bank Events: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia came off session highs ahead of key events from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan that will help define the global rates trajectory. The dollar rebounded.

Equity benchmarks in Japan and Hong Kong trimmed their advances, while Korea’s Kospi turned lower. Chinese equities fell. That came after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes posted modest gains on further signs the Fed will cut interest rates.

Fed easing wagers were bolstered as minutes from the latest meeting showed several officials acknowledged a plausible case for cutting rates. There’s a degree of caution however ahead of Chair Jerome Powell’s speech Friday at the Jackson Hole economic symposium, where he will have a chance to offer investors further clarity.

“It looks like markets are continuing to stabilize after the panic that emerged a couple of weeks ago amid US recession concerns, yen carry trade and momentum unwind,” said Chetan Seth, an Asia-Pacific equity strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. “It seems markets are now climbing the proverbial wall of worry this week which we view as relatively quieter one.”

A Bloomberg gauge of dollar’s strength advanced 0.1%, a small uptick after a bout of weakness. The yen weakened. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda will face intense market scrutiny on Friday when he speaks to lawmakers, after the central bank’s hawkish signals contributed to the global market turmoil earlier this month.

US government debt was little changed in Asian trading after gains for short-dated Treasuries in the prior session sent two-year yields falling almost 10 basis points before paring the move. Traders were once again pricing in more than 1 percentage point worth of Fed easing by the end of 2024, starting next month.

Market expectations of US and Japan monetary policy outlooks have been driving the currency pair, “but actually, it is dominated by the US side developments,” and any comments from Jackson Hole will be important, said Junya Tanase, chief Japan FX strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A likely revision to US job growth added further evidence for traders to expect a September rate cut. The number of workers on payrolls will probably be revised down by 818,000 for the 12 months through March — or around 68,000 less each month — according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary benchmark revision. It was the largest downward revision since 2009.

Elsewhere, Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong said a few members were open to a rate cut in the next three months, after keeping borrowing costs steady.

Chinese tech stocks edged higher as Xiaomi Corp.’s better-than-expected second quarter results eased some concern over earnings.

Jackson Hole

To Jennifer McKeown at Capital Economics, central bankers are unlikely to offer much forward guidance at the Jackson Hole economic symposium, preferring to stress their “data dependence.”

“Since most economies are expanding, inflation is easing back to target and financial markets have stabilized after the recession scare a few weeks ago, there is less pressure for them to steer markets than there has been around past events,” she noted. “But they risk keeping rates too high for too long.”

In commodities, oil edged lower Thursday, extending a decline in the prior session. Gold also fell after trading near a record high Wednesday on the expectations of a Fed rate cut.

Key events this week:

Eurozone HCOB PMI, consumer confidence, Thursday

ECB publishes account of July rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, existing home sales, S&P Global PMI, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

BOJ’s Kazuo Ueda to attend special session at Japan’s parliament to discuss July hike, Friday

US new home sales, Friday

Jerome Powell speaks in Jackson Hole, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 11:26 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Japan’s Topix rose 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1143

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 145.47 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1321 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $60,752.21

Ether fell 0.5% to $2,618.05

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.81%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.90%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $71.65 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,504.93 an ounce

