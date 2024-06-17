Equity Futures Rise as Traders Assess Global Risks: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — European equity futures rose, signaling potential recovery after declines last week, as investors assessed political volatility in France and elsewhere, while traders awaited policy decisions from major central banks due this week.

MSCI’s Asia Pacific Index fell the most in two weeks, with Japanese stocks leading the decline. Hong Kong shares rose, then pared the gains, after data that showed Chinese retail spending beat forecasts. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries slipped and US equity futures were little changed. Markets including Singapore, India and Indonesia are closed for holidays.

The greenback inched higher. The move to haven assets came after risk sentiment soured, with a gauge of global stocks falling the most in two weeks on Friday as France’s snap parliamentary election renewed investors’ focus on political volatility worldwide.

“The investor uncertainty over ballot boxes shows up again – with the last two weeks highlighting the risks of volatility despite expectations for governmental changes – start with South Africa, continue to Mexico and now throw in Europe with the surprise French election,” said Bob Savage, head of markets strategy and insights at BNY Mellon. “In the next month, fears are rising about snap election risks in Japan and Germany given the weak government support showing up in polling there.”

The euro steadied after falling the most in two months last week. French bond futures declined.

The PBOC kept its one-year MLF interest rate unchanged. A slew of key economic data came mixed. While May retail spending beat estimates, industrial expansion slowed in May, a sign that deep imbalances in the economic recovery may be easing at least a little. Chinese property developers’ shares fell after home prices declined at a faster pace in May, as the country’s most forceful efforts to support the property market took time to revive demand.

Political Risks

A coalition of France’s left-wing parties presented a manifesto to pick apart most of Macron’s seven years of economic reforms and set the country on a collision course with the EU over fiscal policy. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen said she won’t try to push out President Emmanuel Macron if she wins France’s snap parliamentary election, in an appeal to moderates and investors.

The spread between French and German bonds widened sharply last week.

After the Federal Reserve pared back projections for US monetary easing this year, policymakers from the UK to Australia are likely to signal this week that they’re still not convinced enough about disinflation to start lowering borrowing costs themselves. Emerging market policy makers, including in Indonesia and Brazil, are also likely to push back on rate cut expectations.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari over the weekend said the central bank can take its time and watch incoming data before starting to cut interest rates, echoing sentiment from Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester — who still sees inflation risks as tilted to the upside.

US stocks struggled to gain traction Friday after a gauge of consumer sentiment sank to a seven-month low. The S&P 500 closed mildly lower, led by a drop in industrial shares. Tech outperformed, with Adobe Inc. up 15% on a strong outlook.

This week, traders will also be watching inflation readings in Europe and the UK to help finesse bets on the global monetary policy outlook. Meantime, a swath of Fed officials including Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Fed Governor Adriana Kugler are due to speak.

In commodities, oil slipped after its biggest weekly advance since early April.

Key events this week:

Italy CPI, Monday

US Empire manufacturing, Monday

ECB Chief Economist Phillip Lane speaks, Monday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks, Monday

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Chile rate decision, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, Tuesday

Singapore trade, Tuesday

US retail sales, business inventories, industrial production, cross-border investment, Tuesday

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Tuesday

Japan trade, Wednesday

Bank of Japan issues minutes of April policy meeting, Wednesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

Bank of Canada issues Summary of Deliberations, Wednesday

Brazil rate decision, Wednesday

New Zealand GDP, Thursday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Indonesia rate decision, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

Norway rate decision, Thursday

Switzerland rate decision, Thursday

Eurozone finance ministers meet, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Hong Kong CPI, Friday

India S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Services PMI, Friday

UK S&P Global / CIPS Manufacturing PMI, Friday

US existing home sales, Conf. Board leading index, Friday

Canada retail sales, Friday

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:45 a.m. London time

Japan’s Topix fell 1.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0704

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.49 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2692 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $0.6601

The British pound was little changed at $1.2681

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $66,408.74

Ether fell 0.3% to $3,586.66

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.25%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.930%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.12%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $78.13 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $2,320.95 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Michael G. Wilson, Masaki Kondo and Matthew Burgess.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.