In 2018, the Swiss forked out nearly CHF865 million ($882 million) for fair trade products – equal to CHF101 per person. That represents a 13% increase from the previous year and a new record.

This growth is thanks in large part to an increase in purchases in the beverage sector, which includes fruit juices, coffee and tea, explained Swiss Fair Trade in a press releaseexternal link.

In 2018, beverages accounted for nearly a quarter of all fair trade purchases. This was followed by fresh fruit (23.1%) and chocolate and cocoa (18.7%).

Fair trade has experienced steady growth over the last several years. Between 2011 and 2018, the amount spent on fair trade more than doubled from CHF393 million to CHF865 million.

Swiss Fair Trade, founded in 2007, is the umbrella organisationexternal link for fair trade groups in Switzerland. This includes among others Fairtrade Max Havelaar, Fair Fish, and Coop Naturaline. The figures published take into account all products marketed or certified by its members.

