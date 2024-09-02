Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ethnic Greek local politician released from Albanian jail

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

PRISTINA (Reuters) – An ethnic Greek politician in Albania who also has Greek citizenship was released from jail on Monday in a case that has sparked tensions between Albania and neighbouring Greece.

Fredis Beleris was arrested in May 2023 during a mayoral election campaign in his Albanian hometown of Himare, which has an active ethnic Greek community. He won the vote while in detention but was never sworn in, and was convicted last March of election fraud through vote-buying.

Athens said Beleris, known as Fredi Beleri in Greek, had been wrongly convicted and that the charges were politically motivated.

Greece’s ruling conservative New Democracy Party nominated Beleris as one of its candidates for the European Parliament in a gesture of support, and in June he duly won a seat, travelling to Strasbourg to take his oath before returning to jail.

Relations between Albania and its neighbour have periodically been soured by cultural and historical differences as well as the treatment of the many Albanian immigrants in Greece and the Greek minority in Albania.

Beleris’ lawyer, Geni Gjyzari, told local media that a court in the town of Fier had accepted a request for early release.

Beleris said in a written statement that, after 16 months of continuous detention, “I am now free and proud, but certainly not happy, because the rule of law and democracy in Albania were not restored”.

He has accused Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama of orchestrating a plot against him, an accusation repeatedly denied by Rama, who says the matter is judicial, not political.

A Greek government spokesperson told media on Monday that Athens welcomed Beleris’ release “but has by no means forgotten what happened a few months ago”.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
42 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
77 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR