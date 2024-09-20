Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

EU’s 5 billion euro aid for Poland may not cover all flood losses, minister says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Karol Badohal

WARSAW (Reuters) – Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski said on Friday a pledge worth 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) from the European Union to help the country cope with the fallout from its worst flooding in at least two decades may not be enough to cover its losses.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday the EU would make billions of euros available to help central Europe recover from severe floods.

“We know that the losses are very large, very high, although we do not know the exact number yet,” Domanski said in an interview with TVN broadcaster.

“So I think that this amount, these 5 billion euros for Poland is an adequate amount. It does not mean at all that it is an amount sufficient to cover all the losses.”

Poland, which forecasts its general government deficit at 5.7% of gross domestic product in 2024 and 5.5% in 2025, has been tasked by Brussels with reducing the shortfall to the bloc’s 3% limit in the coming years.

Domanski has previously signalled he was in favour of a four-year deficit reduction path.

“I will fight for this path of fiscal adjustment, that is limiting the deficit in the coming years, to be as gentle as possible, adapted to the exceptional situation in which Poland finds itself,” he said.

Warsaw has cited increased defence spending following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic and energy price shocks in recent years as the main cause for the elevated deficit levels.

($1 = 0.8959 euros)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
70 Likes
56 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR