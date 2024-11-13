Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
EU’s Borrell proposes suspending Israel dialogue over Gaza war concerns

By Andrew Gray

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has proposed that the bloc suspend a political dialogue with Israel, citing possible human rights violations in the war in Gaza, according to four diplomats and a letter seen by Reuters.

In the letter sent on Wednesday to EU foreign ministers ahead of their meeting this coming Monday, Borrell cited “serious concerns about possible breaches of international humanitarian law in Gaza” and said “thus far, these concerns have not been sufficiently addressed by Israel”.

The political dialogue is enshrined in a broader agreement on relations between the EU and Israel, including extensive trade ties, that entered into force in June 2000.

“In light of the above considerations, I will be tabling a proposal that the EU should invoke the human rights clause to suspend the political dialogue with Israel,” Borrell wrote.

A suspension would need approval from all 27 EU countries, which the diplomats said was very unlikely. Multiple countries objected when a senior EU official briefed ambassadors in Brussels on the proposal on Wednesday, said three of the diplomats, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Borrell’s proposal is intended to send a strong signal of concern about Israel’s conduct in the war, one diplomat said.

It will be discussed at the foreign ministers’ meeting, the last he will chair before ending his five-year term.

The U.N. Human Rights Office said last week nearly 70% of the fatalities it has verified in the war were women and children, and condemned what it called a systematic violation of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law.

Israel said it categorically rejected the report. The Israeli military has said its action is “in accordance with the principles of distinction and proportionality, and is preceded by a careful assessment of the potential for civilian harm”.

The EU has struggled to find a strong united position on the Gaza war, which was triggered by attacks by Hamas Palestinian militants on Israel on Oct. 7 last year. The bloc has called on Hamas to release all Israeli hostages and on both sides to respect international law.

Some EU countries such as the Czech Republic and Hungary are staunch backers of Israel while others such as Spain and Ireland stress their support for Palestinians.

One of the diplomats said there was “astonishment” among ambassadors about “the lack of process and preparation” around the proposal.

His actions left the EU “more divided than ever,” said the diplomat.

