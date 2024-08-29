Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
EU’s Red Sea mission says still no oil spill from tanker hit by Houthis

ATHENS (Reuters) – The EU’s Red Sea naval mission Aspides said on Thursday that no oil spill has been detected on the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea, despite ‘multiple fires’ which have been detected on the main deck of the vessel.

The Houthis said on Wednesday that they had agreed to allow the towing of the Sounion that has been on fire since Aug. 23.

The EU mission added that is ready to “facilitate any courses of action”, in coordination with European authorities and neighboring countries to avert a catastrophic environmental crisis.

