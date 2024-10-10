EU’s von der Leyen in Moldova in show of support ahead of election

By Alexander Tanas

CHISINAU (Reuters) -European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met Moldova’s pro-Western President Maia Sandu in Chisinau on Thursday in a gesture of support ahead of a Oct. 20 presidential election and EU referendum.

Sandu is seeking a second presidential term in an election being held alongside a referendum on enshrining EU membership as a “strategic goal” in the constitution. The police have alleged serious Russian election interference, something Moscow denies.

“I can feel Europe’s pulse beating here. Moldova has shown time and again how vibrantly European it is. I believe your country’s place is in our European Union,” von der Leyen wrote in a post on X.

She posted a video of her meeting Sandu, shaking hands and posing for photographs. The two politicians were later expected to hold a briefing with reporters.

“This visit underscores the increasingly close relations between Chisinau and Brussels,” the Moldovan president’s office said in a statement ahead of von der Leyen’s visit.

Sandu, who has strongly condemned Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, has led Moldova’s push to join the EU and hopes to join by 2030. The poor ex-Soviet state, nestled between Ukraine and EU member Romania, began formal negotiations in June to join the EU.

Polls show Sandu is the favourite to win the election and is comfortably ahead of the 10 other contenders; they also indicate that a majority of Moldovans support joining the European Union.

Moldova’s relations have deteriorated with Russia in recent years. The pro-Western government in Chisinau has accused Moscow of seeking its overthrow and of interfering in its domestic affairs. Moscow has accused Sandu and her team of fomenting “Russophobia”.

