EU’s von der Leyen urges Moldovans to take part in referendum

By Alexander Tanas

CHISINAU (Reuters) -European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on Moldovans to vote in an Oct. 20 referendum on joining the EU during a visit to Chisinau on Thursday where she held talks with pro-Western President Maia Sandu.

Moldova, a former Soviet republic of 2.5 million people located between Romania and Ukraine, is holding a referendum on enshrining EU membership as a “strategic goal” in its constitution.

The referendum falls on the same day as a presidential election in which Sandu is seeking a second, four-year term and comes amid what Moldovan police say has been intense Russian election interference, something Moscow denies.

“There’s a big milestone ahead for the people of Moldova… I encourage Moldovans to use their vote and express their free choice,” von der Leyen told reporters, referring to the referendum.

“It is for you, the Moldovans, to decide. It is your sovereign choice what to do with your country and no one can interfere,” she said, adding that she believed Moldova’s place was in the 27-nation bloc.

Sandu told the briefing with reporters that von der Leyen’s trip came at a “crucial” time for Moldova.

“Our mission is to build Europe at home,” she said.

She said 65% of Moldova’s exports went to the European Union and this showed “where are strategic interests lie”.

Sandu, who has strongly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has led Moldova’s push to join the EU and hopes that can be achieved by 2030. Moldova began formal accession negotiations in June.

Polls show Sandu is the favourite to win the election and is comfortably ahead of the 10 other contenders. They also indicate that a majority of Moldovans support joining the European Union.

Moldova’s relations with Russia have deteriorated in recent years. The pro-Western government in Chisinau has accused Moscow of seeking its overthrow and of interfering in its domestic affairs. Moscow has accused Sandu and her team of fomenting “Russophobia”.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas and Bart Meijer in Amsterdam; Writing Tom Balmforth; editing by Gareth Jones and Ros Russell)