EU’s von der Leyen urges Moldovans to vote in membership referendum

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

By Alexander Tanas

CHISINAU (Reuters) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged Moldovans to vote in an Oct. 20 referendum on future EU membership during a visit to Chisinau on Thursday where the bloc pledged a 1.8 billion euro economic support package.

Moldova, a former Soviet republic of 2.5 million people located between Romania and Ukraine, is holding a referendum on enshrining EU membership as a “strategic goal” in its constitution.

The referendum coincides with a presidential election in which the pro-Western president, Maia Sandu, is seeking a second four-year term amid what Moldovan police say has been intense Russian election interference, something Moscow denies.

“There’s a big milestone ahead for the people of Moldova … I encourage Moldovans to use their vote and express their free choice,” von der Leyen told reporters, referring to the referendum.

“It is for you, the Moldovans, to decide. It is your sovereign choice what to do with your country and no one can interfere,” she said, adding that she believed Moldova’s place was in the 27-nation bloc.

Sandu told the same briefing that von der Leyen’s trip came at a crucial time for Moldova.

“Our mission is to build Europe at home,” she said.

RECORD EU PACKAGE

Cristina Gherasimov, Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, said Brussels had pledged a record 1.8 billion euro financial package over three years, aiming to help double the size of Moldova’s economy in a decade.

“This plan is aimed at supporting reforms, investing in infrastructure, railways, and increasing energy efficiency,” Gherasimov said.

Sandu said 65% of Moldova’s exports went to the European Union and this showed “where our strategic interests lie”.

Sandu, who has strongly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has led Moldova’s push to join the EU and hopes it can be achieved by 2030. Moldova began formal accession negotiations in June.

Surveys put Sandu comfortably ahead of the 10 other contenders in the election. They also indicate that a majority of Moldovans support joining the European Union.

Moldova’s relations with Russia have deteriorated in recent years as the pro-Western government has accused Moscow of seeking its overthrow and of interfering in its domestic affairs. Moscow has accused Sandu and her team of fomenting “Russophobia”.