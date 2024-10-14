EU adds five individuals, one entity to sanctions list for destabilising Moldova

1 minute

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has imposed restrictive measures on five individuals and one entity for actions destabilising Moldova, as part of its efforts to counter Russian influence in the region, it said on Monday.

Among those listed are the pro-Russian governor of Moldova’s Gagauzia region, Evgenia Gutul, as well as several officials linked to separatist activities in that region. (This story has been corrected to fix spellchecker errors, in paragraphs 1 and 2)